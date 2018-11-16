× Oklahoma sees prison admissions rise despite reform efforts

TULSA, Okla. – A new report says prison admissions in Oklahoma are rising despite criminal justice reform.

The Tulsa World reports that prison reform advocates Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform and FWD.us released the study Friday.

The report says Department of Corrections admissions increased by 11 percent in the first year since State Question 780. The state question downgraded a number of violent offenses to misdemeanors, such as simple drug possession.

The report says Tulsa County is one of the prosecution districts driving the increase, while Oklahoma County saw admissions drop by 9 percent.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says some of the increases can be attributed to cases that began before the state question went into effect but were completed during the report’s year-long study period.