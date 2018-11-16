× Police: Scammers pretending to be with Norman police targeting residents

NORMAN, Okla. – Authorities in Norman are warning residents about a scam that has already been reported in the area.

The Norman Police Department says scammers are claiming to be a member of law enforcement and are targeting residents, claiming they owe money to the department. As a result, they demand gift cards or they say the victim will be arrested.

Officials say the phone numbers the scammers are using appear to be from the law enforcement agency.

However, authorities say they will never ask you for gift cards or money over the phone. If you get a call like this, hang up immediately.

You can report the scammer by calling the department at (405) 321-1444. You can also call in order to confirm the officer’s name and badge number.