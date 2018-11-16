× Tinker AFB selected as hub for new bomber sustainment

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — The Air Force has selected the Tinker Air Force Base to maintain and sustain the nation’s newest bomber.

The B-21 Raider is a long-range and highly survivable aircraft capable of avoiding air defenses and conducting a range of critical missions.

According to Secretary of Air Force Heather Wilson, the newest bomber will come on board in the mid 2020s.

“When we buy an aircraft, we have to plan not only to buy that piece of equipment but do the maintenance on that piece of equipment,” Wilson said. “So, it’s a little bit like if you have a car. You got to take it every 3,000 miles not just to get the oil and the filters changed, but the way we maintain our aircraft is sometimes we haul everything out of them. We strip everything about them. We rebuild them the way we need to rebuild them.”

According to Wilson, Tinker Air Force Base was selected because of its proven experience.

“I saw a lot of wonderful things today. The KC-46 complex is coming up out of the ground. Of course, that means 1,300 jobs here in Oklahoma City just for the KC-46 itself,” she said.

Because the program is still under development, we’re told it’s unclear exactly how many bombers Tinker Air Force Base will be maintaining.