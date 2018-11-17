× Ada Police searching for missing woman

ADA, Okla. – Ada Police are searching for a local woman with high-functioning autism.

Robin “Nicole” Buckley, 35, was last seen at the Pauls Valley train station after being heard talking about traveling to California.

Police told KTEN there is no evidence that she purchased a ticket, but she was also known to have discussed a trip to Cincinnati, Ohio.

Buckley is 5′ 2″, weighs 230 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about Robin Buckley, contact Ada police at 580-436-6300 or call 911.