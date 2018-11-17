Cashion Public Schools adds storm shelters that double as intruder shelters in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASHION, Okla. - When it comes to safety, educators in Cashion are taking no chances.

“That possibility is always there, and we just want to make sure we keep our kids safe and secure as possible along with our teaching staff and our employees as well," said Julie Moore, principal of Cashion Elementary.

The district decided to invest in two shelters from SchoolSafe, a Tulsa-based company.

“The original design is a storm shelter and with those liner panels, it gives an extra layer of stability against intruders and it’s ballistic proof,” said Roger Peck with SchoolSafe.

The shelters are FEMA tested to withstand the strongest tornadoes and the company also tested the shelters with assault rifles.

Both the elementary school and the middle school received shelters on Saturday and they are the first shelters of this caliber SchoolSafe has installed in schools.

A big reason the district wanted the shelters is because in the past, it only had a basement for shelter.

“We have several students that have some physical disabilities and we want to be able to have them go into safe rooms without having to climb down stairs," said Moore.

Cashion says it is working with the Department of Homeland Security to enhance security as well.