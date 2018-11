× Choctaw first responders on scene of auto-pedestrian accident involving child

CHOCTAW, Okla. – First responders are on the scene of an auto-pedestrian accident involving a child in Choctaw.

Authorities from Choctaw and Midwest City are on scene near the 13000 block of Hummingbird Circle.

They cannot confirm the child’s condition at this time.

There is no other available information at this time.