Cowboys Trail West Virginia After One Quarter

Oklahoma State’s football team trails #9 West Virginia 14-7 after one quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater on Saturday.

West Virginia got the ball first and and marched 75 yards in 10 plays, with running back Kennedy McCoy carrying it 5 times for 55 yards on the drive, including for the 5-yard touchdown to give the Mountaineers a 7-0 lead with 11:44 to play in the first quarter.

The two teams then exchanged a pair of punts each, before OSU marched to the tying score.

Taylor Cornelius threw to Tylan Wallace in the right corner of the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown to tie it 7-7 with 4:14 to play in the first quarter, capping a 7-play, 53-yard drive.

The Mountaineers came right back, going 65 yards in four plays, with Wil Grier passing to Gary Jennings for a 13-yard touchdown to put WVU up 14-7 with 3:01 to play in the first quarter.

Cornelius is 8-for-10 for 79 yards.

Running back Justice Hill is not playing as he continues to nurse bruised ribs.

OSU has won three in a row against West Virginia.