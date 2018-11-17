× Even Short-Handed, Thunder Roll at Phoenix

The Oklahoma City Thunder were missing several players, but still were impressive in a 110-100 win against the Phoenix Suns at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday night.

Paul George led five OKC players in double figure scoring with 32 points, adding 11 rebounds, and making all 11 free throw attempts.

The Thunder took control in the third quarter, extending a five point halftime lead to 14 by the end of the period and holding off the Suns in the fourth quarter.

Russell Westbrook and Terrance Ferguson both missed the game due to personal reasons, and Alex Abrines was out with illness.

Steven Adams had 26 points and 10 rebounds and made 11 of 15 shots from the field.

Dennis Schroder had 15 points and Jerami Grant added 14.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarott had his best game with the Thunder with 12 points and 4 rebounds and even hit a 3-pointer.

The Thunder dominated the glass, outrebounding the Suns 52-31.

OKC was good at the free throw line, making 27 of 32.

It’s the third time in 15 games the Thunder have played the Suns, winning all three.

The Thunder have won 10 of their last 11 games and improved to 10-5 on the season.

OKC continues their three-game road trip Monday night at 9:00 pm at Sacramento.