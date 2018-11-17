× ODOC searching for Oklahoma City fugitive

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is searching for a man who walked away from an Oklahoma City facility earlier this month.

Aaron Johnson walked away Nov. 3 from Carver Transitional Center in Oklahoma City.

Johnson, 24, is Native American, about 5′ 11″, weighs about 154 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was serving time for multiple convictions out of Pontotoc County for conspiracy, second-degree burglary, stolen vehicle possession, and possessing stolen property.

Anyone with information can call the escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov. All calls and emails are confidential.