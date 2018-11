× Police looking for a suspect after NW OKC shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY- Officials are investigating after a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Police responded near Northwest 112th Street and North Western Avenue around 8:00 Saturday night.

When officials arrived on scene, they found one victim with a gun shot wound. The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Police are currently looking for a suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with KFOR for updates.