× Sooners Lead Kansas at Halftime

Oklahoma’s football team leads Kansas 21-10 at halftime at Owen Field in Norman Saturday night.

After forcing a Kansas punt on the opening possession, Oklahoma marched inside the Jayhawks’ 10-yard line, until Kennedy Brooks had the ball stripped by Mike Lee and KU recovered at their own 7-yard line.

Kansas then marched 93 yards in 7 plays, with Pooka Williams gaining 39 yards on one run, then finishing the drive with a 23-yard touchdown run to give KU a 7-0 lead with 2:50 to play in the first quarter.

Oklahoma responded in just four plays, with Kyler Murray throwing to Lee Morris for a gain of 40, then Murray scoring on a 7-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7-7 with 1:19 to play in the first quarter.

Kansas regained the lead on a 45-yard field goal by Gabriel Rui to take a 10-7 lead with 12:02 to play in the first half.

Oklahoma took its first lead on the ensuing possession, with Murray throwing to a wide open Carson Meier over the middle for a 20-yard touchdown to cap a 7-play, 65-yard drive and it was 14-10 Sooners with 9:03 to play in the second quarter.

The Sooners next possession was a clock-eating drive, with 4:02 going off the clock and OU going 60 yards in nine plays, with Kennedy Brooks capping it on a 7-yard touchdown run to make it 21-10 Oklahoma with 18 seconds left in the first half.

The final play of the first half had Williams run and get knocked out of bounds, and he stumbled as he went down.

Players on the Kansas sideline thought OU hit him late and the two teams had to be separated before they went to the lockerroom.

Murray is 13-for-16 for 163 yards passing.

Before the game, Carson Meier and Dru Samia were honored as co-winners of the Don Key Award.

Oklahoma has won 13 in a row over the Jayhawks.

Kansas has lost 44 straight Big 12 road games.