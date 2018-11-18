× Big Mid-Game Run Leads OSU Past Charleston

The Oklahoma State men’s basketball team went on a 28-3 run spanning the two halves, taking control and cruising to a 70-58 win over the College of Charleston on Sunday afternoon at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

OSU trailed 26-18 late in the first half, then closed the half on a 12-1 run to take a 30-27 halftime lead.

The Cowboys then opened the second half on a 16-2 run to open a 17-point lead at 46-29.

Five OSU players scored in double figures, with Cameron McGriff and Michael Weathers leading the way with 16 points each.

McGriff hit three 3-pointers, and OSU hit 10 as a team, with Thomas Dziagwa knocking down four and scoring 14 points.

Isaac Likekele and Lindy Waters added 10 points each.

The Cowboys shot 47 percent and held Charleston to just 38 percent from the field.

OSU improves to 2-1 on the season.

The Cowboys next play in the AdvoCare Invitational in Orlando, facing Memphis on Thanksgiving Day.