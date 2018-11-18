× Body found in Ponca City home

PONCA CITY, Okla. – Police are investigating a man found dead in a home Sunday morning. Investigators say he had what appears to be a single gunshot wound to the head. They have not yet announced whether they believe there was foul play.

The man is identified as 39-year-old Jesse Len Trimble III.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man told police he came home and discovered Trimble’s body in his home in the 200 block of South Elm.

Ponca City Police and the Medical Examiner are investigating.