× Crews extinguish house fire in NE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire crews extinguished a house fire in northeast Oklahoma City Sunday morning.

Crews first responded to the area near NE 23rd and Highland just after 7 a.m.

Additional crews were called in after first responders reported seeing heavy flames coming from the structure.

Firefighters performed a quick search and determined that the house was vacant before pulling out to battle the fire defensively.

Fire crews reportedly struggled with cold weather and an icy driveway while battling the flames.

According to District Chief Lance Burnett, the fire appears to have started in a back bedroom, but no cause of the fire is known at the time.

No injuries have been reported.