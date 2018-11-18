Florida man dies in single-vehicle crash on Oklahoma highway

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. – A Florida man was killed in a crash on an Oklahoma highway over the weekend.

It happened on November 17, just after 7:15 a.m., on US69 near Checotah.

According to a report, Pietro Zambuto, 64, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, was driving southbound on the highway when he “departed the roadway to the right for an unknown reason.” The vehicle then hit a fence, went airborne and struck an embankment.

Officials say Zambuto was pinned for several hours and was extricated by firefighters using the Jaws of Life. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Zambuto’s condition and the cause of the collision are still under investigation.

A report states Zambuto was wearing his seat belt.