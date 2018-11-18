Former Oklahoma priest accused in second child sex abuse claim 

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City says they have received a second credible allegation of child sexual abuse involving a former priest of the archdiocese.

In a November 14 letter, “a victim reported an incident of child sexual abuse in the early 1970s involving former priest Benjamin Zoeller while he was assigned to The Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Oklahoma City,” the archdiocese said on November 16.

The archdiocese is reviewing Zoeller’s history, spanning nearly 40 years in eight parishes, after a former Oklahoma resident wrote the church back in August, alleging Zoeller abused him twice in 1985.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Zoeller was removed as a priest from the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City in 2002 and defrocked in 2011.

He is also not allowed to volunteer or work at any parish or church-associated entity, including Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2706 S. Shartel Ave., where Zoeller volunteered once a week.