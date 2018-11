OKLAHOMA CITY – Three vehicles slid on the Interstate 40 Westbound bridge over Garth Brooks Boulevard Sunday morning.

Light freezing drizzle caused icy conditions that created black ice for drivers.

A pickup went off the road, down the embankment and rolled over.

A sheriff’s cruiser also slid off the road while another pickup ended up spun around in the median.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Canadian County Sheriffs worked to slow traffic in the area.

There were no reports of any injuries.