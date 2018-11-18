Lights on Broadway celebration shines bright

OKLAHOMA CITY – Beautiful lights shined bright on Broadway along Automobile Alley for the annual Lights on Broadway celebration, kicking off the holiday season.

Businesses and restaurants opened their doors to visitors, checking out the stunning lighting decorations on businesses. More than 30 businesses participated.

There were children’s activities, musicians, carriage rides; and, the Salvation Army, working with News 4 and Brad Edward’s Warmth 4 Winter, were on-hand to collect new and gently used coats for Oklahomans in need.

In Your Corner’s Scott Hines was in the holiday spirit and was also there to meet folks and take pictures. Even the colder temperatures that moved in couldn’t dampen all the fun.