Man allegedly threw "kitchen-style knives" at Broken Arrow police officers before being shot

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – The Broken Arrow Police Department has identified the man involved in an officer-involved shooting.

Just after 2 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 800 block of South Juniper Place in reference to a domestic disturbance involving a knife. Police say the information they had been given prior to arriving indicated that two men were originally involved in a physical fight over a firearm.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man who said he had secured the firearm. That’s when officers saw another man come from behind a house nearly half a block east of them, armed with a knife.

That man, now identified as 46-year-old Randall Frederic Wieland, of Broken Arrow, “began verbally charging officers as he approached them and refused to comply with their commands.”

Officers followed Wieland “at a safe distance and continued to issue verbal commands.”

Wieland then entered a residence and began to throw “kitchen-style knives” at outside officers while shouting obscenities and making threats about harming them.

According to police, officers “engaged the suspect with pepperball launchers,” which were ineffective. Officers continued to give Wieland commands to stop, but he did not comply, police say.

Wieland then exited the garage of the residence, armed with a knife, and walked briskly toward nearby officers.

An officer fired a single shot at Wieland after he ignored commands to comply while still making threats to harm officers. Wieland was shot in the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital and will be criminally charged with assault with a deadly weapon and domestic assault and battery.