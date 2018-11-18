ODOT: Crews completing sand, salt operations on bridges, overpasses

OKLAHOMA – Crews with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation are completing salt and sand operations across the state.
ODOT crews are performing the operations on bridges and overpasses in Central, Northwestern and Western Oklahoma.
Crews will continue to monitor conditions as needed and driver are encouraged to check conditions before heading out. Temperatures will drop again Sunday evening.
During snowy/icy conditions, drivers are asked to:
- Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.
- Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.
- Be aware of “black ice,” which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.
- Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.