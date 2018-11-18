× OKC police looking for suspect after chase

OKLAHOMA CITY- Police are looking for a man involved in a chase through Oklahoma City.

Officials responded to a pickup truck hitting a PT Cruiser multiple times near Southwest 59th Street and South May Avenue. When police arrived on scene, the driver drove off.

Police say the driver never went over 40 miles an hour and came to complete stops at red lights and stop signs.

“They were operating you know fairly legally except they weren’t stopping for our red lights,” said Officer Norris with OKCPD.

The chase came to an end at Southwest 36th Street and South Walker Avenue, where the four individuals bailed.

Police quickly arrested the driver for running from police. Two other passengers were taken into custody then later released.

Police have a K-9 out looking for the third passenger.

Officials believe the man they are looking for has multiple felony warrants.

This is a developing story. Stay with KFOR for the latest details.