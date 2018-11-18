× OSBI investigating after man’s body found burned in trailer in Claremore; man arrested

CLAREMORE, Okla. – An arrest has been made after a man’s body was found burned in a trailer in Rogers County last week.

On November 15, the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance in investigating a burned body found in a trailer in Claremore.

The victim was later identified as Ricky Swan, 60.

Through an investigation, officials identified Kevin Foster, 32, as a suspect. He was arrested at his home in Bixby on November 16. He is being held on charges of murder in the first-degree and arson.

The investigation is still ongoing.