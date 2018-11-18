× Pedestrian taken to hospital in critical condition after being hit by train

NORMAN, Okla. – A pedestrian hit by a train was taken to the hospital in critical condition on Saturday.

Around 9:45 p.m., Norman police officers responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a train at the Duffy St. crossing of the tracks by a northbound Amtrak.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There were no reports of any other injuries.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.