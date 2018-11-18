× Sooners Win Home Opener Over Wofford

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team had four players score in double figures on their way to a 75-64 win over Wofford at the Lloyd Noble Center on Sunday.

Brady Manek led OU with 18 points and 11 rebounds, hitting three 3-pointers.

Oklahoma trailed by one at halftime but went on a run late in the game to build a 14-point lead before winning by 11.

Christian James had 15 points, Miles Reynolds 12 and Matt Freeman 11.

OU shot just 43 percent from the field but held Wofford to 37 percent.

Oklahoma improved to 3-0 on the season.

The Sooners play in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas next, starting with Florida at 11:00 am on Wednesday.