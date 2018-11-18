They’re here! Westbrook family welcomes twins

Russell and Nina Westbrook welcomed two new additions to their family over the weekend!
On November 17, Nina Westbrook gave birth to twin girls, Skye and Jordyn.
11.17.18 ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/fZB1NIZk8i
— Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) November 18, 2018
She confirmed the pregnancy in August on Instagram featuring big brother Noah, who was born in 2017.
In September, the couple announced they were having twins in a video for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
“Being a dad is more important for me than anything else. Family is always the most important thing for me, regardless of anything else I do,” said Russell.
The couple has been married since 2015.
Congratulations to them and their new bundles of joy!