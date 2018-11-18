Unsafe speed causes fatal UTV crash in southeast Oklahoma

ALBION, Okla. – According to a report, unsafe speed was the cause of a UTV crash that killed a 24-year-old Oklahoma man.

It happened on November 17, at approximately 9:20 p.m., on private property near Albion.

Officials say the driver of a 2016 Polaris Ranger, William Wagoner, was traveling on a private gravel road with his two passengers, both 23-year-old males, when the vehicle “departed the roadway to the left.”

Wagoner and one of his passengers were ejected. The UTV then spun 180 degrees, coming to a rest on the driver’s side.

A report states Wagoner’s condition at the time of the crash was normal, and an unsafe speed is what caused the crash. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

His passengers were also taken to the hospital, but are OK.