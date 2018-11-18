× Will Rogers World Airport travel tips: How to prepare for your flight

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local airport is reminding travelers of how you can better prepare for any flights you take this year.

Officials at Will Rogers World Airport say they are preparing for a possible record-setting holiday travel.

Here are some travel tips you can follow to make life a little easier!

Before Coming to the Airport:

Perform your own baggage screening. Packing or carrying prohibited items will certainly hold you (and everyone behind you) up. Once you complete packing at home, take time to look at the contents of all your bags. Know what you can check and what you can carry on. Make sure the liquids and gels in your carry-on comply with TSA’s 3-1-1 rule (liquids and gels must be three ounces or less, all contained in one, clear Ziploc bag, and one bag per traveler.) Firearms are not allowed through the checkpoint. They can be checked per airline procedures. Visit TSA’s website tsa.gov or download the My TSA app for a comprehensive list of prohibited items along with other great tips.

At the Airport:

Arrive at the airport at least an hour-and-a-half before your flight departs. The airlines say that people miss flights because they do not allow enough time, particularly for the early morning departures. If you miss your flight, getting rebooked could be difficult.

There are several parking options at WRWA. Save time and avoid stress by knowing where you are going to park in advance and what your alternative location will be if a lot is full. A map and pricing schedule is available at flyokc.com. Be ready for the checkpoint. Since you already checked your bag at home for prohibited items and your liquids and gels comply with the 3-1-1 rule, you should be able to pass through the checkpoint with relative ease. Just make sure to remove electronic devices larger than a cell phone (laptops, tablets, e-readers and handheld game consoles) and place in a bin, then place your Ziploc bag, shoes, jackets and sweaters in separate bin.

Taking a pet through the checkpoint. Remove pets from any carry-on, keep them on a leash at all times (this means anywhere in the airport), use the pet relief area across from Cross Grain Brewhouse and contact airline for rules on traveling with pets.

On the Plane: