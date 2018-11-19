$75,000 grant awarded to help fund STEM programs for rural Oklahoma students

ENID, Okla. – STEM programs for rural students in two Oklahoma communities received a big boost, thanks to a new grant.

On Monday, Boeing announced that it is awarding the Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics a $75,000 grant for Advanced Calculus and Physics for rural students in the Enid and Altus areas.

The school currently has eight regional centers across the state to provide advanced educational opportunities to high school students. While at the school, students can take college-level math and science classes like general physics, AP calculus and AP physics.

“This grant will enhance our STEM initiatives in rural Oklahoma where students will have the opportunity to further their education in math and science,” said OSSM President, Frank Wang. “We are thankful for the commitment that Boeing has made to Oklahoma and the support they continue to give OSSM.”