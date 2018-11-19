× Car crashes into building in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say two people were injured when a car hit a building in northeast Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 12 p.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to an accident near N.E. 23rd and Fonshill after a car crashed into a building.

Initial reports indicated the building suffered extensive damage in the crash, and two people were injured.

At this point, there is no word on the extent of the victims’ injuries.