Car crashes into building in northeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say two people were injured when a car hit a building in northeast Oklahoma City.
Shortly before 12 p.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to an accident near N.E. 23rd and Fonshill after a car crashed into a building.
Initial reports indicated the building suffered extensive damage in the crash, and two people were injured.
At this point, there is no word on the extent of the victims’ injuries.
35.467560 -97.516428