Cooking with Kyle: Cranberry, apple and clementine chutney

This recipe is an easy show-stopper, and has varying uses. It is perfect to grace your holiday table as a compliment to turkey, and is fantastic with pork, too. It’s also delicious with cheeses such as Cheddar, Gouda or even Brie. The recipe yields more than enough to multi-purpose. Enjoy!

Ingredients

12 oz fresh cranberries

4 larger or 6 smaller Clementines (think seedless small oranges such as “Cuties.”)

1 large Granny Smith Apple

1/2 C sugar

1/2 C honey

1/4 C orange liqueur (Triple Sec, Cointreau, Grande Mariner – or may substitute fresh orange juice if preferred)

1/4 t ground cinnamon

Directions