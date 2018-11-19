Cooking with Kyle: Cranberry, apple and clementine chutney

This recipe is an easy show-stopper, and has varying uses. It is perfect to grace your holiday table as a compliment to turkey, and is fantastic with pork, too. It’s also delicious with cheeses such as Cheddar, Gouda or even Brie. The recipe yields more than enough to multi-purpose. Enjoy!

Ingredients

  • 12 oz fresh cranberries
  • 4 larger or 6 smaller Clementines (think seedless small oranges such as “Cuties.”)
  • 1 large Granny Smith Apple
  • 1/2 C sugar
  • 1/2 C honey
  • 1/4 C orange liqueur (Triple Sec, Cointreau, Grande Mariner – or may substitute fresh orange juice if preferred)
  • 1/4 t ground cinnamon

Directions

  1. Zest clementines and reserve zest in small bowl. Need minimum of 4 t zest.
  2. Peel clementines and section.
  3. Core and section apple, then cut sections in half.
  4. Place cranberries, apple and clementine sections in food processor. Pulse until chopped to desired consistency.
  5. Place chopped fruit in non-metallic bowl. (Kyle uses a plastic, lidded container)
  6. Fold in remaining ingredients until thoroughly combined.
  7. Cover and refrigerate a minimum of 8 hours prior to serving.
  8. Serve with slotted spoon , stirring before serving. Yield: 3.5 Cups