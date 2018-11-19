Cooking with Kyle: Cranberry, apple and clementine chutney

This recipe is an easy show-stopper, and has varying uses. It is perfect to grace your holiday table as a compliment to turkey, and is fantastic with pork, too. It’s also delicious with cheeses such as Cheddar, Gouda or even Brie. The recipe yields more than enough to multi-purpose. Enjoy!
Ingredients
- 12 oz fresh cranberries
- 4 larger or 6 smaller Clementines (think seedless small oranges such as “Cuties.”)
- 1 large Granny Smith Apple
- 1/2 C sugar
- 1/2 C honey
- 1/4 C orange liqueur (Triple Sec, Cointreau, Grande Mariner – or may substitute fresh orange juice if preferred)
- 1/4 t ground cinnamon
Directions
- Zest clementines and reserve zest in small bowl. Need minimum of 4 t zest.
- Peel clementines and section.
- Core and section apple, then cut sections in half.
- Place cranberries, apple and clementine sections in food processor. Pulse until chopped to desired consistency.
- Place chopped fruit in non-metallic bowl. (Kyle uses a plastic, lidded container)
- Fold in remaining ingredients until thoroughly combined.
- Cover and refrigerate a minimum of 8 hours prior to serving.
- Serve with slotted spoon , stirring before serving. Yield: 3.5 Cups