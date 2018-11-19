Oklahoma deputy ‘loses everything’ in fire; law enforcement steps up to help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma County sheriff's deputy is getting help from his fellow first responders after he and his 2-year-old son lost everything during a destructive fire.

On Friday, Deputy Paul Compton said he got a call he never expected.

"I got a call from the tenants office telling me there was a fire at my apartment building and I needed to get here as soon as possible," Compton said.

When Compton arrived at the Quail Run Apartments in northwest Oklahoma City, he found his place in ruins.

"I saw that the whole complex was on fire, and smoking, and just black mud and ashes," he said. "I lost family photographs, important paperwork, agency uniforms, equipment... I lost all furniture, appliances, silverware, things that were irreplaceable."

In addition to his possessions, Compton said the fire also destroyed many of his 2-year-old son's belongings.

In fact, Compton and his son were supposed to celebrate Thanksgiving last weekend. Instead, he spent the time moving into a new unit at the complex.

"It's pretty tough, especially knowing that the other people at the apartments also have to go through the same thing I do and have to start over," he said.

That's why the deputy was so touched when his fellow first responders stepped up and created a GoFundMe page for him without him even asking for help.

"I've had a lot of support from my coworkers, and law enforcement community and complete strangers. It made me feel amazing, especially having the support of the law enforcement community, firefighters as well," he said.

"We were notified by an employee at approximately 2:00 Friday afternoon. 911 was called immediately. We immediately started pulling keys and knocking on doors to make sure everyone was out of the building and the surrounding buildings. When the fire department arrived they assisted until we knew everyone was accounted for. We set up a place in our office for the residents to gather with snacks. Red Cross was notified and arrived on site shortly. They met with residents and supplied them with toiletries, food, shelter and clothing vouchers. We had 11 employees on site to help and a crew of 4 came out to secure the building once the fire department left. Signal 88 Security was on property onsite all weekend. We are waiting for the fire departments report and the insurance company will also do an investigation to discover the cause of the fire. We have managed Quail Run for almost 15 years and this is our first fire. 8 of the residents have been placed in other housing, we are working with the other 8. We will work diligently to make sure all of our residents are taken care of. We are very grateful that all of our residents are safe and no one was injured," read a statement from Northstar Properties, the company that owns Quail Run Apartments.

The residents News 4 spoke with said they have been told the building is a total loss.

