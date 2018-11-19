× Dog bites several students at elementary school in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Twelve elementary school students have been transferred to a hospital after authorities said a pit bull mix reportedly bit several on a local playground.

According to Captain David Macy with the Oklahoma City Fire Department, emergency crews were called just before 1 p.m. Monday to Millard Fillmore Elementary.

There were 28 third and fourth grade students on the playground, along with three teachers.

“We have transported 12 at this point, five of those by ambulance, by EMSA. Seven went by private vehicle with their parents,” Macy said. “The dog did get inside the school. One of those teachers was able to tackle the dog and keep it from going after any of the other student.”

The dog was a brown and white pit bull mix. It’s unclear who it belongs to, Macy said.

“The dog came on and started to attack some of the kids, and then of course the kids began to scream and panic, which excited the dog and scared the dog even more, so his natural instinct was to keep biting and going after the kids,” he said.

The dog is currently in the custody of Oklahoma City Animal Welfare. We’re told the injuries sustained by the students are not life-threatening.

“Some superficial bites. Some of the students had scraped knees and sore elbows as they fell trying to get away from the dog,” Macy said.

A press conference is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.