Ethics complaint accuses police chief of threatening top officers

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City’s auditor is investigating an ethics complaint accusing the police chief of retaliating against four deputy chiefs for seeking overtime pay.

The complaint against Police Chief Bill Citty alleges he confronted his deputies in March about the possibility of a grievance being filed and suggested there could be retaliation. It also alleges Citty confronted them again last month after an arbitration hearing over their complaint.

The city denied the grievance in April, ruling that deputy chiefs have been paid on a salary basis for more than 30 years. The arbitrator’s ruling is expected early next year.

Citty says he welcomes an investigation but declined to discuss the allegations.

A veteran police officer was awarded damages in January in a federal retaliation lawsuit against the police chief and Oklahoma City.