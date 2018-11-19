“I knew I didn’t have a lot of time,” Oklahoma man risks life to rescue neighbor from house fire

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is being called a hero after he risked his life to pull his neighbor to safety during a house fire.

Carl Walker says he ran to his next-door neighbor’s house after police told him about the fire.

At first, he says he couldn’t get into his neighbor’s home.

According to KJRH, Walker went to every window of the house before finding one he could break.

“I knew I didn’t have a lot of time. I had to get in there because of the air, the oxygen. So I went in there and grabbed her, but she wasn’t trying to go. So I just kind of pulled her, and pulled her on out to the patio,” Walker said.

Walker was able to rescue one of his neighbors, and firefighters got her husband out 15 minutes later. Sadly, he passed away on Sunday.

Walker says he realizes that he could have lost his life in the fire, but he wouldn’t have done anything differently.