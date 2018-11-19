Kenny Chesney’s 2019 tour to stop in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Everything’s gonna be alright, Kenny Chesney fans! His tour, “Songs for the Saints,” will be stopping in Oklahoma City next year at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The songwriter/superstar from East Tennessee whom Variety called, “Country music’s only true long-term stadium act” and The Wall Street Journal deemed, “The King of the Road” announced 11 arenas in what, for an artist who does 18, 19, 20+ stadiums a year, might seem like outlying markets. Because the response was so strong, Chesney added another half-dozen cities to the tour.

“We have played the stadium in Louisville several times, but in really looking at this notion, I wanted to give them something more intimate,” Chesney explains. “This tour is going to really feel like a club show – and put the music front and center. It’s why we’re going to Oklahoma City, Albany, Lincoln and Jacksonville next year. Go to No Shoes Nation, and bring them the songs where they live.”

Chesney’s tour will be in Oklahoma City on May 4 at the Peake.

