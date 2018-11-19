Man wanted for allegedly raping 16-month-old boy arrested, Tennessee officials say

LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) — The Lawrence County man accused of raping a 16-month-old boy earlier this month has been arrested after he was put on the TBI’s Most Wanted list earlier this week.

Simon Dean Porter, 33, is wanted for aggravated rape of a child. The incident happened on Nov. 10.

TBI officials tweeted Sunday that Porter was located and captured by law enforcement in Scottsboro, Alabama.

Here’s a photo taken by Scottsboro, Alabama police shortly after Simon Porter was captured. We appreciate the hard work of all the agencies involved in the search for Porter! pic.twitter.com/BS8BW2XZ2l — TBI (@TBInvestigation) November 18, 2018

The victim is receiving treatment at a hospital in Nashville.

Porter lives in Lawrenceburg but has connections in Giles County and White House in Tennessee and also in north Alabama.