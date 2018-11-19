× Medical examiner: Man’s death in northwest Oklahoma City house fire ruled an accident

OKLAHOMA CITY – The death of a man, who was killed in a northwest Oklahoma City house fire over the summer, has been ruled an accident by the medical examiner.

On July 8, a fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. at a house in the 4300 block of Granger Ave.

Officials said, when firefighters arrived to the scene, they were told an adult male was possibly inside. Firefighters did locate a burn victim, later identified as Charles Allen Jr., 49.

According to the medical examiner’s report, Allen died of inhalation of products of combustion due to the house fire. His death was ruled as an accident.