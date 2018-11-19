Months-long investigation into illegal hunting leads to arrest of man, Oklahoma game wardens say

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. – A man was arrested following a months-long investigation with game wardens in Tulsa County.

According to game wardens, the suspect, Oscar Banegas, had been caught on trailcams entering a north Tulsa property at night, hunting for deer with a rifle and spotlight, and killing deer on at least two of the five times he allegedly committed the crime.

“Starting in September, we discovered this individual was slipping into private property and poaching deer at night,” Tulsa County Game Warden Carlos Gomez told FOX 23. “We monitored the property and gathered evidence from his visits, approximately five visits, where he was killing deer illegally at night using a spotlight and a rifle.”

Officials say Banegas was in city limits when he allegedly illegally poached, creating a threat to residents.

“.22 rifle, it travels up to three miles in the city of Tulsa. He’s in the city limits where he’s shooting deer with a rifle. He’s shooting at night. So, where’s the bullet going?” Gomez said.

After a four-mile chase in Tulsa last week, Banegas was arrested on more than a dozen charges including spotlighting deer, hunting without permission and an ‘ICE detainer’ for deportation has been placed, game wardens say.