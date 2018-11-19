× Norman man dies after being hit by train while crossing railroad tracks

NORMAN, Okla. – Authorities have identified a Norman man who was hit and killed by a train late last week.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 17, Norman police were called to an accident involving a train and a pedestrian near the Duffy St. railroad crossing.

When officers arrived, they found 48-year-old Kurt Seifert. Witnesses say Seifert was hit by a northbound Amtrak train.

Investigators determined that Seifert and other people were walking eastbound on the sidewalk at the Duffy crossing as the train approached. Witnesses indicate that even as the crossing signals and train warning devices were activated, the group continued to cross the tracks.

Seifert was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Authorities say motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians should always use caution when crossing railroad tracks. The distance, speed and size of approaching trains is difficult to accurately assess, so you are legally required to stop when crossing signals are activated.