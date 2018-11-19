Officials investigating double fatality collision in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – An investigation is underway after a double fatality collision in northeast Oklahoma.

It happened Monday, just after 2:15 a.m., on I-244 in Tulsa.

FOX 23 reports one car was going eastbound in the westbound lanes of the interstate, which turned into a head-on crash.

According to a report, both drivers were pinned for approximately two hours and freed by the Tulsa Fire Department. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims have been identified as 38-year-old Jacob Clovis, of Tulsa, and 30-year-old Ricky Shrum, also of Tulsa.

Authorities have not released any other details.