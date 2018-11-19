× Oklahoma City elementary students set reading record

OKLAHOMA CITY – Elementary students in Oklahoma City set a reading record over fall break!

Students recorded more than 1.3 million minutes of reading in 11 days as part of ReadOKC’s “Leave No Page Unturned” challenge. The total surpasses the amount district students read over summer break.

More than 3,300 students participated, and 1,576 reached the goal of reading at least 20 minutes a day. Over the summer, only 238 students hit the mark.

Every OKCPS student who achieved that milestone received a special medal.

170 students at Hawthorne Elementary received medals on Friday from district leaders.

“Wow – more than a million minutes! OKCPS students have shown they understand how important reading is as a foundation for everything they want to do in life,” OKCPS Superintendent Sean McDaniel said. “Every ReadOKC challenge gets bigger and better. I’m already looking forward to our Winter Break challenge.”

Mary Mélon, president and CEO of the Foundation for OKCPS also praised students.

“Adults can make reading more accessible and help students who need support, but every one of these medal winners made the decision to sit down an open a book. We can’t do that for them, and it makes me so happy to know they spend part of their break reading,” Mélon said.