Oklahoma man accused of killing uncle with bow and arrow

POTEAU, Okla. – Authorities in Oklahoma have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting his uncle with a bow and arrow.

Poteau Assistant Police Chief Greg Russell said Monday that 33-year-old Joshua Dean Wade was booked into the LeFlore County jail for first-degree murder following the death of 54-year-old Buddy Wayne Wade. A formal charge has not been filed.

Buddy’s body was found about 8:25 p.m. Sunday outside an apartment with an arrow in his chest. Russell said officers arrested Joshua there.

Investigators believe Joshua rang his uncle’s doorbell twice and then hid. Russel said Buddy stepped onto the porch after the second ring and Joshua then shot him with an arrow.

Court paperwork doesn’t list an attorney to speak for Joshua. A motive is unknown.