CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman was killed after her vehicle was hit by a train Monday morning.

It happened just after 5:40 a.m. on 340 Road near Big Cabin, Oklahoma, in Craig County.

According to a report, 65-year-old Kathy French, of Big Cabin, was traveling westbound on 340 Road when she attempted to cross the railroad tracks and was struck by an oncoming train.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the cause of the collision was due to failing to yield from a stop sign.