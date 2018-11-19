Opening for Oklahoma City’s rainbow trout season quickly approaching

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s almost that time for anglers to break out their tackle and fish for rainbow trout!

The Parks and Recreation Department will open it’s 18th annual rainbow trout season on December 1 at Dolese Youth Park Pond. The seasons runs through February 28.

During trout season, anglers must follow City and state trout fishing regulations:

Anglers ages 16-62 must have a state fishing license and a City fishing permit. City fishing permits cost $5 for a daily permit, $10 for a three-day permit and $20 for an annual permit.

During trout season, only one rod and reel per angler is allowed. The daily catch limit is six trout per angler.

Fishing is allowed from the bank only at Dolese Youth Park Pond – 5105 NW 50th St.

Anglers must have their fish on an individual stringer or fish basket with their name and state fishing license number attached.

Fish may be culled or released after catching, but cannot be released if held for any length of time.

About 2,700 rainbow trout will be stocked during the 13-week season. The fish will average 3/4-pound in weight, and 90 percent of the fish will be nine to 14 inches long. The remaining 10 percent will be trophy fish, approaching 24 inches long, said City Fisheries Biologist Bob Martin.

Fish will be stocked about every two weeks on Dec. 11, Dec. 27, Jan. 8, Jan. 22 and Feb. 12, unless affected by bad weather.

For more information about the annual trout season or the City’s Fisheries Management program, call the H.B. Parsons Fish Hatchery at (405) 297-1426 or visit okc.gov/parks.