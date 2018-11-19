× OSU Receiver Finalist for Biletnikoff Award

Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace is one of three finalists for the Fred Biletnikoff Award, which goes to the nation’s top receiver.

Wallace is joined by Andy Isabella of Massachusetts and Jerry Jeudy of Alabama as finalists for the award, which will be announced December 6.

Wallace has 75 catches for 1,344 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Wallace leads the nation in yards per reception and 100-yard and 200-yard receiving games.

An OSU player has won the award three times previously.

Justin Blackmon won in 2010 and 2011 and James Washington last season.