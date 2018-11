× OSU Running Back Announces Transfer

Oklahoma State running back J.D. King announced on social media Monday he will transfer to another school.

King saw limited action this season behind Justice Hill and Chuba Hubbard, gaining 153 yards rushing on 43 carries.

He also had 6 catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

King is a true sophomore from Fitzgerald, Georgia.

In his freshman season in 2017, King had 469 yards rushing on 99 carries and 8 catches for 50 yards, scoring five total touchdowns.