OU celebrating the holiday season in style

NORMAN, Okla. – The holiday season is upon us, and a local university is encouraging people of all beliefs to its annual holiday lights celebration.

The University of Oklahoma’s annual holiday lights celebration is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 28 in David A. Burr Park, located at 1501 Asp Ave. in Norman.

During the event, participants can light the Christmas tree and menorah, sing along to holiday music, see Santa Claus and his elves and enjoy complimentary hot chocolate, hot apple cider and cookies.

Also, the Singing Sooners and OU Wind Symphony Brass will perform seasonal music.

The event is free and open to the public.