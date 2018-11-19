× OU Quarterback A Finalist for Two Major National Awards

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray is a finalist for two major national awards.

Murray is one of three finalists for both the Maxwell Award and the Davey O’Brien Award.

The Maxwell Award honors the nation’s top player and the O’Brien Award goes to the top quarterback.

The other Maxwell finalists are Alabama quarterback Tua Tagavailoa and West Virginia quarterback Will Grier.

The other O’Brien finalists are Tagavailoa and Washington State’s Gardner Minshew.

Murray ranks second nationally in passing efficiency, yards per attempt and yards per completion.

He’s third in total yards per game and sixth in completion percentage.

Murray is averaging 300.9 yards passing per game and 67.2 yards rushing per game.

No player in major college history has averaged over 300 yards passing and over 60 yards rushing per game.

Murray has accounted for 44 touchdowns; 34 passing and 10 rushing.

The winners of both awards will be announced December 6.