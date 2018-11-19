OU student carjacked, robbed at gunpoint at Norman apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - A University of Oklahoma student is still in shock after she was held at gunpoint and carjacked at an apartment complex near campus.

Around 11 p.m. on Sunday, Kaleigh Guess said she drove to the 2900 Apartments.

When Guess was getting out of her car, she noticed a man in the car next to her was getting out at the same time. Immediately, he pushed a gun into her chest and grabbed her car keys.

"I had my pepper spray on my keys, but I wasn't even able to get it because he grabbed the entire wallet and key thing," she said.

Guess said she was on her way to do homework at a friend's apartment when she was held at gunpoint and carjacked.

"He grabbed my keys and held a gun up to my face, and we were fighting back and forth for a little bit," she said. "Eventually, he grabbed the keys back."

Guess called police the second he drove off in her car.

"I was scared obviously, but there was a lot of adrenaline, so it was a little bit confusing," she said. "It happened so fast. I didn't know what was going on."

Guess, who is a member of the Pride of Oklahoma, said the alleged thief took off with her car, her wallet and her uniform.

"My uniform, jacket was in there," she said. "My hat for that. Probably half of my wardrobe was in there. Thankfully, I didn't have my instrument in my car so that won't have to be replaced."

Guess's thankful to have walked away without being seriously hurt.

"It's weird," she said. "He didn't want my backpack. He didn't want my phone. He just wanted the keys, so I'm glad he didn't want to kidnap or do anything worse than that."

Guess has a message for the thief.

"Next time, whatever situation you're in, you really need to think about your options because it's not worth it to have to risk other people's lives to get to where you need to be," she said.

Guess drives a white 2006 Pontiac Torrent. She said it has two stickers on the back windshield, a climb up and horns down sticker.

If you've seen the car or have any information, call Norman police.