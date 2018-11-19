Pilot, passenger die in aircraft incident in Oklahoma panhandle

TYRONE, Okla. – A pilot and his passenger died after a plane crash in the Oklahoma panhandle over the weekend.

It happened on November 17, at approximately 6 p.m., about five miles east of Tyrone, Oklahoma, in Texas County.

Officials say Richard James, 79, of Carmichael, California, was flying the 1978 Beech Baron along with his passenger when the incident happened. His passenger’s identity is pending positive identification, officials say.

Both James and his passenger were pronounced dead at the scene due to their injuries.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation, and authorities have not released any other details.